Why FPI outflows likely to be short-lived. Explained

Why FPI outflows likely to be short-lived. Explained2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
ICICI Securities reports higher buying of small and mid cap funds, indicating domestic investors' propensity to add ‘size risk’. FPI outflows expected to be short-lived due to rising US bond yields. FPI holdings of Indian stocks increased to 17.4%.
While India's growth drivers remain intact, ICICI Securities stated in a reportthat foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows are likely to be short-livedas US bond yields surge, although they will be constrained by a lowering inflation outlook.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started