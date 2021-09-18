Why free trading will never be free

Robinhood has said it could explore internalization in the future, much like when the firm built its own direct connection to clearinghouses. But it is unclear whether those past economics could be achieved today. One reason that brokers exited the market-making business was because they were competing with increasingly sophisticated high-speed trading shops. Selling orders instead was a way to retain a lot of the revenue without many of the costs. Mr. Chubak estimates that Robinhood might initially only be able to replace about 60% of the revenue it gets today from payment-for-order flow by internalizing.