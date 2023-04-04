Why FY24 could be a good year for bank stocks - explained

Performance of Asset quality in FY24​

We are in the tailwind of asset quality cycle. The asset quality has improved significantly in the last 4 to 5 years. The Public sector banks, which have lumpy corporate accounts, which are in GNPA, have made provisions against it and written-off most of the credit book from their balance sheet. So the credit quality of the entire banking system, except few which are lagging, i.e. few public banks and few private banks, the entire credit system and the entire banking system, the asset quality is going to be robust. We are in the bottom of the cycle and are expecting the restructuring book not to harm substantially. And the ECLGS books are also in a very contained way. So we are not seeing major hiccups in asset quality for FY24E. Therefore, the credit cost is going to stay in a range and which is going to improve the entire profitability of the banking system.