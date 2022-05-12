At GIFT city, the glass looks half full

The aspirations are palpable but it will take some time for the Gift City to catch up with international IFCs. To begin with, it needs to set up more infrastructure. Currently, the IFSC section has only three buildings - Savvy Pragya, Brigade International Financial Centre, and a building developed by Hiranandani. It is difficult to imagine that these three buildings will be enough to house the financial services and businesses of the world interested in doing business with India. Savvy Pragya has 24 floors, two of which are occupied by the regulator IFSCA, while eight have been set aside for Bank of America. The IFSCA will eventually have a separate head office but it is not clear when it will be constructed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}