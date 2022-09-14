The Indian IT sector benefitted from three secular tailwinds during the pandemic - outsourcing, offshoring and digitalization on the back of accelerated cloud migration. Given the upcoming macro slowdown (not recession) Goldman Sachs believes Indian IT sector USD revenue growth will start to materially slow down from here, weighing on the secular tailwinds highlighted above.

The global brokerage has upgraded Indian IT stock Wipro's rating to Buy from Sell largely on account of attractive valuations where it believes that weak organic earnings growth is more than priced-in into current valuations.

Goldman Sachs see a recent pick-up in its order book and strong sequential headcount growth during 1Q FY23 as two leading demand indicators pointing in a positive direction for near-term growth.

“Also our EPS cuts for Wipro are quite modest at 1-3% over FY22-24E, as we were already building-in weaker growth for Wipro over FY23E-26E. A potential share buyback announcement over the next 6-12 months could be another positive catalyst for our Buy thesis on Wipro. Our revised 12-m TPs are ₹381/$4.87 for local shares/ADR," the note stated, adding that it believes given the current valuation of Wipro, potential weak EPS growth is already being factored in.

Goldman believes Wipro's sequential CC dollar revenue growth in Q2 to be better than 1Q partly due to business seasonality and partly due to better order book growth and sequential headcount growth during 1QFY23.

“EBIT margins to see sequential improvement through-out the remainder of FY23E and touch 17.4% by 4QFY23 from lows of 14.3% during 1QFY23) any potential share buyback announcement by Wipro over the next few quarters (the last one concluded in January 2021 when the stock was up 14% from the announcement date to closure date)," it added.

Wipro plans to return 45-50% of its net income back to shareholders in the form of buybacks predominantly and dividends. This has been the company’s strategy over the last 3 years now. By 1QFY23, they will be in a position to decide on another share buyback program, Goldman's note said.

