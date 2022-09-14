Wipro shares: Why Goldman Sachs has upgraded IT stock's rating to 'Buy'2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 03:25 PM IST
- Goldman believes given the current valuation of Wipro, potential weak EPS growth is already being factored in
The Indian IT sector benefitted from three secular tailwinds during the pandemic - outsourcing, offshoring and digitalization on the back of accelerated cloud migration. Given the upcoming macro slowdown (not recession) Goldman Sachs believes Indian IT sector USD revenue growth will start to materially slow down from here, weighing on the secular tailwinds highlighted above.