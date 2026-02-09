Why Groww shares may remain under bear grip today? Explained

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shares will be in focus on Monday, February 9, as the three-month shareholder lock-in period will come to an end. Groww shares were listed in November 2025 and have seen a decent upmove since debut.

A total of 149.2 million shares, or 2% outstanding equity, of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the trading platform Groww, will be freed for trade as the lock-in period ends today, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The value of Groww shares that will be eligible for trading after the lock-in period ends is worth ₹2,523 crore, as per Friday’s closing price on the BSE.

However, the end of the shareholder lock-in does not mean all the shares will be sold in the open market. It only means that the shares will be eligible for trading in the stock market.

Groww Share Price Performance Groww shares made a strong debut in the Indian stock market on 12 November 2025. Groww shares were listed at ₹114 on the BSE, a premium of ₹14 or 14% to the issue price of ₹100 per share. On NSE, Groww share price got listed with a premium of 12% at ₹112 per share.

Groww stock price hit a high of ₹193.91 apiece on November 18, while it touched a low of ₹112.02 apiece on November 12.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures share price has risen 9% in the past one month. The stock is up nearly 70% from its issue price and has risen over 48% from its listing price.

On Friday, Groww share price ended 0.62% lower at ₹169.10 apiece on the BSE.