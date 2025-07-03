Why has the Tata Steel share price been skyrocketing for the last three straight sessions? EXPLAINED

Stock Market Today: Tata Steel share price has been seeing regular gains in the last three trading sessions and is up more than 4% during the period. While the onset of monsoon may impact construction activities and, in turn, steel demand, impacting near-term sentiments on steel stocks, the expectations on China production cuts are among some major factors leading to the gains in share prices.
4. Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza said that the US has raised tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products to 25% under Section 301 investigations. India imposed a 12% safeguard duty on non-alloy and alloy steel flat products imported from China, following an investigation that found a sharp surge in imports threatening the domestic industry, The duty is effective for 200 days and excludes certain specialized steel products. Such initiative as per Vidhwani, brought expectation that China can reduce its production, which will support metal price and declining price of coal, which act as raw material will support margins.
In such market conditions where metal stocks have shown recovery, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Vedanta seem to be favorable investment opportunity, as per Vidhwani.