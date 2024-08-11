’If investors lose their…’: Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI’s Madhabi Puri Buch, PM Modi and Adani over Hindenburg allegations

  • Hindenburg-Adani Case: Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet.

Livemint
Updated11 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Trade Now
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet amid Hindenburg's allegation in new report.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.

Stating that honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government, Rahul Gandhi asked, “Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?  If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable—PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani? In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again?.”

The Congress leader further said that it is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal.

Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry to investigate ‘massive scandal’.

“SEBI had previously cleared Adani, a close associate of PM Modi, before the Supreme Court following the January 2023 Hindenburg Report revelations. However, new allegations have surfaced regarding a quid-pro-quo involving the SEBI Chief,” said Kharge in a post on X.

Kharge further added, “The small & medium investors belonging to the Middle Class who invest their hard-earned money in the stock market need to be protected, as they believe in the SEBI. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry is imperative to investigate this massive scandal. Until then, concerns persist that PM Modi will continue to shield his ally, compromising India's Constitutional institutions, painstakingly built over seven decades.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:12 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock Markets’If investors lose their…’: Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI’s Madhabi Puri Buch, PM Modi and Adani over Hindenburg allegations

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.00697.00
    Chennai
    71,753.00906.00
    Delhi
    71,405.00418.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.00-766.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue