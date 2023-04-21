Why HCL has some edge over TCS, Infosys2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST
- HCL has limited exposure to troubled BFSI clients, and recent large deal ramp-ups in the BFSI vertical led to strong segmental growth of 6.9% sequentially in constant currency, contrary to weak growth at both TCS and Infosys lately.
Homegrown IT services major HCL Technologies reported its earnings for the March quarter (Q4FY23), with results largely along expected lines. The company’s revenue in constant currency fell 1.2% sequentially, which was slightly better than the consensus estimate of a 1.5% fall. The company’s IT and business services segment, which contributes to over 70% of the overall revenue, witnessed a sequential growth of 1.8% in constant currency. However, the software and engineering research and development (ER&D) business segment did not perform well as there was a delay in decision-making in discretionary spending by clients.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×