Why HCL has some edge over TCS, Infosys

Homegrown IT services major HCL Technologies reported its earnings for the March quarter (Q4FY23), with results largely along expected lines. The company’s revenue in constant currency fell 1.2% sequentially, which was slightly better than the consensus estimate of a 1.5% fall. The company’s IT and business services segment, which contributes to over 70% of the overall revenue, witnessed a sequential growth of 1.8% in constant currency. However, the software and engineering research and development (ER&D) business segment did not perform well as there was a delay in decision-making in discretionary spending by clients.