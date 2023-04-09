Why HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels are showing strong trends

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty continued its rally on the upside, and dips were well bought. The index surpassed the level of 40,000 last week, and since then there has been a one-way rally. The index is now trading around the next resistance zone of 41000, and if it sustains above that in the upcoming week, the rally might continue to take the index towards the 42,000-mark. The lower-end support is visible at the 40,500.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}