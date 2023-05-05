Why HDFC twins are under sell off heat — explained2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:23 AM IST
HDFC twins are falling despite strong Q4 results as MSCI has announced to use an adjustment factor of 0.50 for computing the weight of merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd
Stock market today: After MSCI's announcement to use an adjustment factor of 0.50 for computing the weight of merged entity of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd, HDFC twins have been under sell off stress since early morning deals.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×