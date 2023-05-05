Why HDFC twins are under sell off heat — explained

According to stock market experts, HDFC twins share price are falling today due to MSCI's announcement to use an adjustment factor of 0.50 for computing the weight of merger entity of HDFC and HDFC Bank. However, they maintained that it's short term sentiment, which won't last for long. They advised long term investors to take advantage of this fall as both stocks are expected to bounce back strongly in near term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}