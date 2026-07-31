Why Hindalco wants to build a nuclear reactor

Aluminium and nuclear power don't usually appear in the same sentence. One is the metal in soda cans and car parts. The other powers submarines and entire cities.
Aluminium and nuclear power don't usually appear in the same sentence. One is the metal in soda cans and car parts. The other powers submarines and entire cities.
This week, those two worlds collided.
This week, those two worlds collided.
Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group's aluminium and copper flagship, is the only company to have submitted a proposal to the Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd (NPCIL) for its 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), according to a news report citing people familiar with the matter.
Yes, a metals company wants to build a nuclear reactor.
This isn't a quirky diversification. It's a calculated bet on what could become one of India's most important industrial advantages over the coming decades: reliable, low-carbon electricity.
Here's what's happening—and why it matters.
What happened?
NPCIL floated a request for proposals (RFP) in December 2024, inviting large industrial power users to co-develop 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors for captive electricity generation.
Interest was initially strong.
Hindalco, Jindal Steel, Tata Power and Reliance Industries Ltd sought project documents. JSW Energy and Adani Power went a step further, submitting paperwork to sign non-disclosure agreements and access detailed project information.
A pre-proposal meeting in February 2025 drew representatives from 27 companies. By April, NPCIL had received around 700 queries from prospective participants. The submission deadline, originally set for March 2025, was extended multiple times before finally closing on 31 March 2026.
When the process ended, only one company had submitted a proposal: Hindalco.
The other companies that had shown early interest ultimately stayed away.
What is a Bharat Small Reactor?
Think of it as a nuclear power plant built to supply electricity almost exclusively to one company's factories.
The arrangement is unusual.
The private company provides the land, cooling water and funding for the project. NPCIL designs the reactor, oversees quality assurance, and is responsible for construction, operations and maintenance.
Once construction is complete, ownership of the plant is transferred to NPCIL for a nominal Re. 1.
NPCIL then operates the reactor on behalf of the industrial user. The company that funded it pays for virtually everything over the plant's lifetime—construction, fuel, operations, waste management and eventual decommissioning—along with an expertise fee linked to electricity generation.
In return, it receives virtually all of the electricity produced by the reactor after the plant's own consumption.
In other words, the company finances the project but leaves ownership and operation to the state, securing decades of dedicated power in return.
The number of reactors eventually built will depend on the sites Hindalco identifies and offers to NPCIL. Once those locations are finalized, the two sides would negotiate a formal agreement.
BSRs are based on India's proven pressurised heavy water reactor technology. NPCIL is adapting the design to reduce land requirements and make it suitable for deployment alongside energy-intensive industries such as aluminium, steel and other metals.
Why would a metals company want a nuclear reactor?
Because aluminium is one of the world's most electricity-intensive industries.
Producing aluminium requires passing enormous amounts of electricity through alumina during the smelting process. For aluminium producers, power isn't simply another operating expense, it's often the single largest cost.
That's why Hindalco already operates more than 2,000 MW of captive coal-fired power capacity across Renukoot, Hirakud and Odisha. It has also invested in renewable energy projects to diversify its power mix.
A captive nuclear reactor is the next logical step.
The first reason is cost certainty. Coal prices fluctuate with global markets and domestic supply constraints. Nuclear plants require large upfront investment but offer relatively stable fuel costs over several decades. For a business where electricity largely determines profitability, that predictability is valuable.
The second is decarbonization.
Customers in Europe and the US are increasingly demanding lower-carbon aluminium, while policies such as carbon border taxes threaten producers with emissions-intensive supply chains. Nuclear power would allow Hindalco to manufacture cleaner aluminium without sacrificing reliable baseload electricity.
NPCIL itself has positioned the redesigned BSR programme as a way for industries such as steel and aluminium to decarbonise captive power generation.
The third is growth.
Hindalco has announced major capital expenditure plans to expand its aluminium and copper businesses. Every additional tonne of output requires more electricity. Securing a long-term captive nuclear power source could lock in energy for future expansion decades ahead.
The policy backdrop
The proposal is part of a broader shift in India's nuclear policy.
NPCIL issued the original RFP in December 2024. A year later, Parliament passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, opening the sector to greater private participation after decades of tight state control.
The Bharat Small Reactor programme is among the first practical tests of that policy shift.
Whether Hindalco's proposal eventually results in signed agreements—and ultimately operating reactors—will offer an early indication of how quickly private industry can enter India's civilian nuclear sector.
The numbers behind the move
Hindalco has the financial scale to pursue a project with such long gestation periods.
The company reported consolidated revenue of around ₹2.74 trillion in FY26. In its latest quarterly results, revenue rose 18% year-on-year to ₹791.58 billion, while net profit increased nearly 27%.
Its debt-to-equity ratio stands at about 0.73 and return on equity at roughly 13%, giving it the financial capacity to undertake a capital-intensive project without materially straining its balance sheet.
The big picture
Large industrial companies rarely pursue projects simply for novelty.
If Hindalco is willing to back a captive nuclear reactor, it's because management sees long-term energy security, not just energy prices, as a strategic competitive advantage.
If the proposal ultimately leads to a signed agreement, Hindalco could become one of the first private industrial companies in India to secure dedicated nuclear power under the government's new framework, giving it a first-mover advantage in a sector only recently opened to private capital.
But this remains the beginning of the process, not the end.
NPCIL and Hindalco must still agree on project sites, negotiate definitive agreements and complete regulatory approvals before construction can begin. Even then, nuclear projects typically take years—and often more than a decade—to move from proposal to commercial operation.
Neither NPCIL nor Hindalco had publicly commented on the report at the time of writing.
Happy Investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated fromEquitymaster.