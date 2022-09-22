Why hotel stocks are skyrocketing? Experts list out these stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:06 PM IST
- Stocks to buy today: Low risk long term investors can buy Indian Hotels for medium term target of ₹376, say experts
Hotel stocks like Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, EIH, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts have delivered stellar return in recent sessions. In last one month. Indian Hotels share price has ascended to the tune of 22 per cent, Lemon Tree hotels share price has surged around 25 per cent, EIH stock price has risen around 24 per cent whereas Mahindra Holidays & Resorts shares have logged around 15 per cent rise.