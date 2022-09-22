Why hotel stocks are skyrocketing? Experts list out these stocks to buy

According to stock market experts, investors are highly bullish on hotel stocks due to upcoming festival season. They said that despite rise in interest rate by various banks, rate of spending by the target audience of such big hotels have not dropped a single hint of decrease in their spending. So, credit spends being maintained by the consumers and fast approaching season has given wings to these hotel stocks. They said that low risk investors can buy Indian Hotels whereas those who are ready to take some risk and have a long term perspective, can buy Lemon Tree Hotels. However, they advised investors to wait for some profit-booking as the stocks have already surged a lot in recent sessions.