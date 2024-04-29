Why ICICI Bank shares rallied over 5% to hit a new lifetime high—explained with 5 key reasons
ICICI Bank shares surged to record high after releasing financial results, prompting brokerage firms to raise target prices. The bank's m-cap surpassed ₹8L crore, propelling Nifty Bank to a record high.
Despite a slow start to Monday's trading session, ICICI Bank shares gained momentum in the subsequent hours and continued their upward trajectory until the closing bell, setting multiple milestones.
