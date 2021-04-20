Why ICICI Pru Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life shares surged today

Brokerages noted that the company reported a strong topline performance with a better growth outlook supported by new partnerships and products. Motilal Oswal in the result note stated that ICICI Prudential posted 23% YoY growth in new business premium, led by a steady traction in both regular and single premium business. ''VNB (value of new busines) margin moderated to 23.6% (25.1% in FY21), led by moderation in protection mix. We estimate the company to deliver ~25% CAGR in VNB over FY21-23E, led by robust premium growth, buoyed by new partnerships and product segments,'' Motilal Oswal said in the result note.