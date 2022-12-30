Rising Covid cases globally threaten to upset the proverbial applecart for the hotel industry with Government advisories on international and domestic travel and mask mandates acting as deterrents. However, with the hotel industry having already borne the brunt of three Covid waves over FY21-22, the brokerage believes that hotel operators have been already following a “hope for the best, plan for the worst" scenario and have focused on reducing fixed costs along with long term demand-supply dynamics remaining favourable for the Indian hotel industry.