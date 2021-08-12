The company's topline was almost in line with ICICI's estimates but margins missed owing to higher-than-expected other cost. Sudarshan Chemical Q1 net profit increased 44% YoY to ₹26 crore owing to lower taxes (up 29.2% vs. 34.5% in Q1FY21). It reported revenue growth of 34.5% on a yearly basis to ₹473.9 crore, led by higher growth from pigment segment (up 32.8% YoY). Gross margins rose 234 bps YoY to 46.4% while EBITDA margin fell 190 bps YoY to 13%, due to higher other operating cost.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}