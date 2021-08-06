Tata Communications’ Q1FY22 EBITDA (excluding real estate revenue) came in below ICICI Securities' estimates, and was impacted by provisioning for license fees on pure internet. ''..However, TCom continues to hold on to high margins, which is comforting. It remains confident of delivering higher revenue growth next quarter onwards. It is likely to see significant traction in H2FY22. TCom is now aggressively pursuing small deals for quicker turnaround of revenue without diluting margins,'' ICICI Securities added. The brokerage has revised its target price upwards to ₹1,750 per share from ₹1,671.