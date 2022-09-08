Why India is better placed than most emerging markets

“India is in a sweet spot compared with its EM peers like China, Russia and Taiwan—one is weighed down by growth concerns, the other by crippling sanctions and the last on the brink of a face-off with its powerful neighbour," said Nilesh Shah, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. “Amid these hotspots of distress, India stands out as an ideal investment destination, offering high economic and corporate earnings growth prospects, robust corporate governance standards and a focus on green initiatives. These will ensure our market continues to trade at a historic high premium to EMs and attract more investment flows, going forward."

