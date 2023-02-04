Why Indian IT, tech stock not responding to Nasdaq rally — explained

Speaking on the reason for Nasdaq index rally, Sandeep Pandey, Director at Basav Capital said, "Nasdaq has rallied not because of change in market sentiment but due to stock specific approach by investors. Some Nasdaq heavy weights like Meta have reported strong quarterly results that has attracted bulls on Wall Street. Fear of economic slowdown and inflation is still looming there and hence Indian IT and IT enabled tech companies, who get majority of their business from the US and Europe as still in limbo. Their order book is still not in shape to which they are used to. In fact, some Indian IT companies have reportd bettter Q3 results but it is a big challenge for them to retain their employees and combat attrition as their margins are still not improving properly."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}