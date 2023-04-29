Why Indian stock market has been rising for last six sessions — explained4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Indian stock market may gain strength by heavy buying in banking, auto and capital goods segments, say experts
Indian stock market closed higher on all five sessions in the week gone by. Among key benchmark indices, NSE Nifty gained 407 points or 2.31 per cent last week whereas as BSE Sensex went up over 1400 points or 2.40 per cent in this time. In last five sessions, Nifty Bank index shot up 791 points or 1.87 per cent and closed at 43,233 levels breaching the previous swing high of 43,200 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×