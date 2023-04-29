Why Indian stock market has been rising for last six sessions — explained

According to stock market experts, Nifty has been in uptrend after giving breakout at 17,200 levels and it has once again given breakout on Friday after closing above 18,000 levels. They said that weakness in the US dollar has brought foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back to Indian equity markets while strong quarterly numbers by big companies like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle added more fuel to the Indian stock market rally. They said that Bank Nifty index has breached its previous swing high, which is going to accelerate market rally in upcoming sessions but fresh break out in Nifty is going to help key benchmark index to continue outperforming other key benchmark indices.