Stock market today: Extending the bearish trend for second straight session, key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are trading red in early morning deals on Thursday. However, small-cap and mid-cap indices are in green terriroty that may give a sigh of relief to the loss-making investors.

Nifty 50 index today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹20,976 levels, logging around 475 points loss in last two sessions. BSE Sensex too witnessed selling pressure and touched intraday low of 69,920 mark, logging over 1,500 points correction in last two sessions. Likewise, Bank Nifty today opened gapdown and went on to touch today's low of 46,919 levels, registering over 950 points loss in two days in a row.

According to stock market experts, fear of new Covid-19 variant and news of new Covid-19 cases in India has triggered the panic selling. They said that Indian stock market was in overbought zone and hence FIIs are selling extensively in Indian stock market.

Also Read: INOX India share price debuts with 44% premium at ₹949.65 on NSE

Stock market experts also said that recent SEBI's crackdown on SME merchant bankers could also be a reason for current fall in Indian stock market. However, they advised investors to maintain strict stop loss as there can be strong rebound as small-cap and mid-cap indices are showing signs of recovery in early morning deals.

Triggers for stock market fall

On top reasons that led to fall in Indian stock market, experts listed out the following five reasons:

1] Overbought condition: "Indian stock market was climbing to new highs on a regular basis and hence profit booking was due. This fall in Indian indices are primarlity caused by long awaited profit booking, which has triggered ahead of the long weekend," said Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities.

Also Read: Benchmark Computer Solutions share price see a strong opening. List at ₹80, 21.21% higher than issue price of ₹66

2] Crackdown on SME merchant bankers: SMC expert maintained that recently SEBI's cracked down heavily on some SME merchant bankers, which might have caused pseudo investors to exit the bull market. But, this is good for a retail investor as market will discount its valuations on its onw and provide windown of opportunity to real investors.

3] Rising Covid-19 cases in India: "Indian has recently witnessed new cases of Covid-19 and this can also be an immediate reason for profit booking trigger. But, the emergence of new Covid variant in India might not last for long and one should look at this fall as an opportunity for value pickings," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

4] FIIs' selling: After investing heavily in Indian stocks in December, FIIs' sold out Indian shares worth ₹1322 crore in cash on Wednesday. In fact, they have remained net sellers on all three sessions this week as they sold out ₹33.51 crore and ₹601.52 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

5] Fast approaching Christmas: "After strong Santa rally last week, FIIs' were expected to book profit and square off their positions before going into long festival from Christmas to new year 2024. This could also be a reason for tank in Indian stock market," said Avinash Gorakshkar.

Key levels for Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty today

Advising stock investors to maintain strict stop loss in this highly volatile market, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Nifty 50 today has support placed at 20,800 to 20,700 levels whereas it is facing hurdle at 21,300 levels. Sensex today is in 69,500 to 71,500 range while Nifty BBank today is in 46,500 to 47,700 range."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!