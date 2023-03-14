Why Indian stock market is falling today. Experts list out these reasons2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- Stock market today continue to remain under the bears' control as global cues are still negative on Silicon Valley Bank crisis, believe experts
Stock market today: Following weak global cues on SVB or Silicon Valley Bank crisis, Indian stock market continue to remain lower for fourth straight session on Tuesday. Key benchmark indices down by half to quarter to one per cent by mid session and around three hour session is still left on Tuesday. According to stock market experts, Indian stocks are crashing due to weak global cues after the Silicon Valley Bank news of bankruptcy. They said that weakness in US dollar and Indian National Rupee (INR), uncertainty over the US Fed's FOMC rate hike decision, FIIs selling from the emerging markets are some other reasons that has dragged Dalal Street for fourth straight session.
