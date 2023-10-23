Why Indian stock market fell today — explained with 5 reasons
Israel-Hamas war, continuous selling by FIIs, rising crude oil fueling inflation pressure, strong dollar and Q2 results below market estimates are the major five reasons that has been dragging Indian stock market, say experts
As Israel-Hamas war entered 17th day after its outbreak on 7th October 2023, Indian stock market continue to remain under the grip os bears for fourth straight session during Monday deals. Nifty 50 index opened lower at 19,521 and went on to hit intraday low of 19,404 during Monday deals, losing over 400 points in four straight sessions. BSE Sensex today opened at 65,419 levels and went on to hit intraday low of 65,022 levels, losing over 1400 points in last four sessions. Likewise, Bank Nifty index today opened at 43,822 levels and made intraday low of 43,583 levels, losing around 825 points in last four days.
