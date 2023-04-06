Why Indian stock market is rising after RBI MPC meeting — explained5 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM IST
- Indian stock market is surging after announcement of RBI MPC meeting outcome as market is expecting economic growth to gain momentum after pause in interest rate hike
Stock market today: After weak opening in early morning session, Indian stock market witnessed sharp upside move after the announcement of RBI MPC meeting outcome. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das surprised India Inc and Dalal Street enthusiasts by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. As market was expecting 25 bps rate hike, key benchmark indices Sensex , Nifty and Bank Nifty cheered this RBI policy meeting outcome and turned green within few minutes.
