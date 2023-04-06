Why Indian stock market is rising after RBI MPC meeting — explained

"When symptoms of growing inflation first appeared, the RBI was one of the few central banks to begin raising interest rates. As a result, this RBI approach can be interpreted as an indication that global interest rates are about to peak. The market is in a good mood, and this policy provides us with further cause to rejoice," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. The Swastika Investmart expert went on to add that market's overall tone has changed to positive in the near term. If you have cash then sell, and buy in the future.