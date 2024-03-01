Sensex at record high: Why Indian stock market is rising today — explained with 5 reasons
Strong GDP of India, ease in the US inflation, buzz in banking and other PSU, are some of the majhor reasons for the bull trends in Indian stock market, say experts
The stock market today witnessed strong buying after the stellar GDP of India for the third quarter of the current financial year. Most of the sectors are in the green zone except IT, tech, and healthcare stocks. According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market is in a bull trend as the strong GDP of India for the third quarter of the current fiscal has brought back mojo in banks and other PSU stocks. They said that ease in the US inflation data has also played its role in boosting the sentiments of Dalal Street bulls.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started