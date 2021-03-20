Why Indian stock markets are facing selling pressure

The DFI bill of ₹20,000 crore was cleared by the Union cabinet this week with an intention to provide finance exclusively for infrastructure projects. The objective is to attract further investments and lend approx. Rs. 5 lakh crore over the next 3 years. This bill is expected to benefit infrastructure projects with long gestation periods as the funding will ensure that they are not left dry due to any financial constraints. The progress augurs well for our economy wherein infrastructure development is the heart of a virtuous economic cycle. Therefore, hopefully a strong financial-backing in the form of DFI will be able to stimulate further growth.