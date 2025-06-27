Why India's middle class can't afford a home anymore

India is a welfare state where the government strives to provide basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter for all. Yet, in the same country, Uday Kotak and his family recently bought 12 sea-facing flats in Mumbai for over ₹200 Cr., setting a national record at ₹2.71 lakh per sq. ft.
The contrast couldn't be starker. It shows how detached India's housing market has become from the idea of affordability. Between 2020 and 2024, household income grew at a 5.4% CAGR, whereas property prices saw a 9.3% CAGR, increasing the affordability gap.
In 2022, there were 3.1 lakh affordable homes (priced at ₹1 crore or below). By 2024, this number had fallen by 36% to 1.98 lakh units. While luxury housing supply surged by 48% across the top cities:
Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the worst-hit cities in terms of affordable housing availability.
|City
|Decline Over 2 Years
|Hyderabad
|69%
|Mumbai
|60%
|NCR
|45%
|Pune
|32%
|Bengaluru
|33%
|Thane
|36%
|Navi Mumbai
|6%
|Chennai
|13%
Source - Propequity report
As affordable homes disappear in the cities that need them most, Kolkata stood out with a 7% increase in affordable housing availability.
This shift is not accidental. Developers are focusing on premium projects because they lead to higher profits. With land, construction, and borrowing costs rising, building homes for the middle class has become less viable. As a result, affordable homes are being sidelined.
1. The Price-to-Income (P/I) ratio: It tells you how many years of your annual income it would take to buy a home. India's average P/I is 11, twice the affordability benchmark (5 or less).
Some major cities fare even worse:
Buying a house in the US (P/I: 3.6) or Australia (P/I: 7.6) may be more affordable than in India.
2. EMI to Income (EMI/I) ratio: This tells how much of your monthly salary goes into home loan EMIs.
A ratio above 50% is considered unaffordable. As of 2024, India's average is 61%, up from 46% in 2020. This means that for many households, purchasing a home now means giving up on lifestyle and maybe even necessities.
1. Influx of black money: It continues to distort India's housing market, primarily through the misuse of the circle rate mechanism.
The loophole:
Builders exploit this gap by registering sales at the circle rate (which is often lower than the market price) while receiving the balance in cash.
Tax impact on a ₹1 crore property:
At a circle rate of ₹40 lakh, tax drops to ₹8 lakh. This results in a ₹12 lakh tax saving per unit, while the remainder is settled under the table.
Builders sell in bulk to HNIs and large business owners at the circle rate to recover construction costs and raise prices on the remaining units to maintain margins.
Brokers make the situation worse by creating artificial scarcity to justify price hikes, making homeownership unaffordable for the middle class.
2. Low Floor Space Index (FSI): The FSI measures how much construction can happen on a given plot of land. It is tightly controlled by the government.
India's low FSI is the reason why Mumbai, India's financial capital, has just 542 high-rises, while Singapore has over 2,687.
FSI comparison:
High FSI cities enjoy massive skyscrapers, which in turn create more housing supply with relatively controlled prices. But India's low FSI limits construction in terms of the number of floors, making prices soar.
However, a higher FSI might not be a solution. Yes, it will mean more houses, but it:
Even public services like garbage collection, emergency services, and public transport could face operational breakdowns without corresponding upgrades.
Fixing the affordability crisis in India is not an easy feat. However, with some structural reforms, change is possible. Here are 8 solutions:
One thing is clear: India doesn't lack homes; it lacks accessible homes. For the average middle-class Indian, owning a home today either requires major policy reform or a financial head start that most don't have.
While we wait for these reforms, personal financial preparedness is still in our control. You can start by choosing the right kind of assets. Finology 30 is a bundle of 30 strong, fundamentally sound companies that are selected after comprehensive research and analysis of their financial performance, governance standards, and future outlook.
You may not be able to fix the housing market, but you can take steps to bring financial independence a little closer so you can prepare for a future where home ownership is not such a distant dream.
Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.