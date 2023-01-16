Why Infosys share price could still rise another 14%

The Infosys share price opened the day at ₹1,514, marginally higher than previous closing of ₹1503.50. Last week, IT stocks were in the limelight due to the third quarter earnings. Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has maintained its buy on the stock post its earnings and has put the target price at ₹1,730, a 14% upside to today's opening price despite the short-term challenges it sees for the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}