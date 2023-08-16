Why Infosys share price is rising today — explained

Stock market today: Infosys shares have been witnessing buying interest since early morning deals on Wednesday. Infosys share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,410.80 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,419.50 per share levels, logging near 2 per cent rise against its Monday close of ₹1,393.55 per share. According to market experts, Infosys has declared big deal on 15th August 2023 in which it has collaborated with Nasdaq tech major Liberty Global. In this collaboration, two tech entities have joined together to bring Air Intelligence (AI) powered digital entertainment to customers and drive significant efficiencies on technology costs. They said that market is responding to this development and that's why Infosys shares are rising in early morning deals.

