Why Infosys shares may have a weak opening in stock market today — explained2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Infosys shares are expected to open lower after the company cut its revenue growth guidance for Q1FY24
Infosys shares may have a gap down opening in stock market's opening bell today. According to stock market experts, in Q1FY24 results, Infosys has cut down its revenue growth guidance to 1 per cent to 3.50 per cent. After the disappointing guidance call by the company after Q1 results, Infosys share price on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tanked to the tune of 8.41 per cent and closed at $16.22 per share. So, taking cue from the US stock market, stock market experts are expecting gap-down opening for Infosys shares after declaration of Infosys results for Q1FY24.
