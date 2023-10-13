Why Infosys shares will be under sell off heat in opening bell today — explained

Stock market today: Infosys shares are expected to witness heavy sell off pressure during opening bell today. According to stock market experts, when Infosys results for Q2FY24 were results, Indian stock market was closed but deals at global bourses were underway. Infosys ADR price at NYSE winessed heavy sell off pressure after the annoucement of Infosys results on Thursday. Infosys ADR price crashed 6.53 per cent on Thursday signaling its disappointment over the Q2 results 2023.

Cue Infosys ADR price movement at NYSE

Infosys ADR price at NYSE opened lower at $16.40 per share, around 7 per cent lower from its Wednesday close of $17.61 per share levels and finally ended at $16.46 levels, near 6.53 per cent lower from its Wednesday close.

According to stock market experts, generally Indian markets follow the reaction of NYSE market, especially after the announcement of quarterly results. Infy shares had fallen heavily at NYSE after Q1FY24 results as well and Indian stock market had followed that trend on the following session. So, there can be some selling pressure on Infosys shares during stock market's opening bell today.

Infosys share price outlook

Speaking on the kind of opening Infosys shares may have after this huge sell off in Infosys ADR price at NYSE, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President — Research at Mehta Equities said, “INFOSYS Q2 earnings disappointed the markets expectation and trimming revenue guidance would be negative for the stocks. FY24 Guidance - revised downwards would put pressure on Infosys share prices to sustain while it has maintained margins. Technically the last minute fall in prices says results were not in favour of bulls hence a gap down opening near ₹1400 apiece levels can be possible in the opening trade."

On why crash in Infosys ADR price at NYSE can't be taken lightly, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Generally, Infosys announces its quarterly results when dealings are Indian stock market is closed. So, investors look at the response given by NYSE investors to the Infosys ADR price. In previous quarter too, we had witnessed heavy sell off in Infosys ADR price at NYSE after the announcement of Q1 results 2023. So, a gap down opening for Infosys shares is quite possible during morning deals on Dalal Street."

After announcement of Q2 results 2023, Infosys trimmed its revenue growth guidance to 1%-2.5% from 1%-3.5%. The change in revenue guidance for FY24 was the unexpected element. In constant currency terms, it now projects revenue growth in FY24 of 1% to 2.5%. It did, however, stick to the 20%–22% operating margin guidance for the year. In Q1FY24 results, Infosys notably slashed its FY24 revenue outlook from 4%-7% to 1%-3.5%.

