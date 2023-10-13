Why Infosys shares will be under sell off heat in opening bell today — explained
Infosys ADR price at NYSE crashed 6.53% during Thursday deals after the announcement of Q2 results 2023
Stock market today: Infosys shares are expected to witness heavy sell off pressure during opening bell today. According to stock market experts, when Infosys results for Q2FY24 were results, Indian stock market was closed but deals at global bourses were underway. Infosys ADR price at NYSE winessed heavy sell off pressure after the annoucement of Infosys results on Thursday. Infosys ADR price crashed 6.53 per cent on Thursday signaling its disappointment over the Q2 results 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started