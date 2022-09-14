Why investors are chasing banking stocks? Bank Nifty edging closer to record highs1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Indian markets overcame an early plunge to turn flat in noon trade, led by strong gains in banking stocks. The Bank Nifty index was up 1.2% to 41,370, less than 500 points away from record highs. ICICI Bank and SBI shares hit record highs today. The broader market benchmark Nifty was down 0.25% and traded near 18,000 levels. The Nifty had plunged to 17,771 in early trade, tracking a global selloff after Tuesday's hot US inflation report.