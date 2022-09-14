On banking stocks, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: “Banking stocks have witnessed a significant rise in investors’ interest due to improvement in fundamentals, buoyant growth outlook, robust balance sheets, and sanguine asset quality expectations. We believe that the Indian economy will witness an upcycle in the coming years which will lead to a significant credit uptake. Additionally, FII and FPI buying has been a cherry on the cake. Our top picks for the sector are ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Federal Bank."