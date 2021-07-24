Why investors can’t kick the ‘past performance’ habit

How similar was this Monday to last year’s pandemic panic? Eight of the 20 worst decliners in the S&P 500 this time had been among those with the deepest losses last time. United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 5.5% this past Monday, had fallen 66.9% between Feb. 19 and March 23, 2020. Oneok Inc., the natural-gas company, fell 5.8% on Monday and 74.5% in the 2020 decline. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 5.5% on Monday and 81.4% in last year’s Covid crash.