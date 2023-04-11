Why investors dump IT stocks ahead of TCS earnings?

IT stocks are under pressure on Tuesday ahead of TCS' fourth quarterly earnings. Overall, on the day, TCS dipped over 2%, while rival Infosys almost neared its 52-week low levels and has slumped by nearly 3%. HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra among others are also in the red. The sector is in focus as TCS will kick start the Q4 earnings season tomorrow followed by other peers.

