Why investors should opt for Gold ETFs this Diwali

A recent report by Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd showed that India’s gold imports were at a decade-high level in the first half of FY22, as a mild correction in domestic gold prices by 2.7% from the peak seen in May further provided a fillip to domestic gold demand. “It is also likely that a part of increased household savings in the higher income categories are being partly deployed in physical gold as it has been traditionally considered to be a safe haven in an environment where the risks of the pandemic continue to exist," said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuité.