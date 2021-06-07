Why IRCTC share prices today zoomed to new high

Speaking on the strong reasons for sharp rise in IRCTC share price Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "The airline traffic has doubled in June 202 that has sparked speculation for the same translating in the Indian Railway traffic too. Since, IRCTC has monopoly business in online train ticket booking; investors are pumping money heavily in the IRCTC stocks." Gorakshkar said that IRCTC works at 60-65 per cent profit margins in digital train ticket booking that is expected to get reflected in its June quarter results.

