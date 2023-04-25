Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price has been under base building mode after climbing to its life-time high in mid of October 2021. In last one year, a good number of railway PSU stocks like Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL, Ircon International, Indian Railway Finance Corp or IRFC have delivered stellar return to its shareholders. However, in this time, ITCTC share price has delivered zero return to its positional shareholders as the stock has tumbled to the tune of 20 per cent in this time.

According to stock market experts, other railway stocks like RVNL, Ircon International or IRFC are available at attractive valuations while IRCTC share price is available at higher valuations. Apart from this other railway stocks are infra stocks whereas IRCTC is a tech stock, which has almost monopoly in online railway ticket booking business. They said that once the valuations of IRCTC shares may become bullish once the demand for online railway ticket, announcement of new trains, etc. begins. They said that Government of Indian divesting its stake in IRCTC is also a major reason for stock trading tepid in last one year.

IRCTC vs RVNL vs Ircon vs IRFC vs other railway stocks

Speaking on why IRCTC share price is sideways despite uptrend in other railway stocks, Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "In the recent few trading session we had witnessed that all railways stocks were shown decent rally but IRCTC lagging behind. One of the reasons behind IRCTC lagging may be its promoters, which is government of India is continuously divesting its stake. Government has divested ~25% of its stake to 62.4% currently from 87.4% in September 2019. We believe continuous disinvestment in IRCTC by the government has created concerns amongst the investor about its future outlook. Continuous decline in EBITDA margin can be another trigger for the company to be laagered."

High valuation of IRCTC shares

The Bonanza Portfolio went on to add, "One more reason behind IRCTC share price not performing as other Railways stock is doing is its expensive valuation. IRCTC is currently trading at a PE ratio of 51.5x its TTM EPS of Rs. 11.80. This is considered expensive even for a good stock; hence any long-term investor may refrain from buying the stock."

Advising stock market investors to understand the difference of business model of IRCTC and other railway sector stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "IRCTC is mainly a tech company, which has a monopoly business in online railway ticket booking business. Its main revenue comes from online railway ticket booking business. However, it is expanding in hospitality and other allied segments as well."

Railway stock to buy today

Advising positional investors to look at RVNL and IRFC ahead of IRCTC shares, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, “The structure of Ircon share price has become very lucrative as it has witnessed a breakout of the triangle formation on the daily chart with strong volume. It is also forming higher highs and higher lows. A cluster of moving averages formed a base at ₹55–56 levels, making the counter lucrative on a short- to long-term basis. On the higher side, ₹70 acts as susceptible levels; above this, we can expect a long move towards Rs. 76 in the shorter to longer timeframe, while on the lower side, ₹60 serves as an important support during any correction."

Giving buy tag to RVNL shares, Pravesh Gour said, “RVNL share price has given a massive breakout of the triangle formation with strong volume on the daily chart. It faced trend-line resistance at around Rs. 75, but in the last 2 trading sessions, the stock has broken these levels and moved towards a new all-time high. On the upside, Rs. 100 is facing the susceptible area; above this, one can expect the level of Rs. 110 in the extended timeframe. On the downside, Rs. 85 will be the important support level."

Avinash Gorakshkar said that other railway companies are infra companies while IRFC is a financial company. So, these companies are getting benefit of the Government of India's focus on infrastructure sector while IRCTC is awaiting for Indian Railways' acquiring its full operations.

Advising long term positional investors to buy IRCTC shares, Rajesh Singh of Bonanza Portfolio said, "The long term outlook of IRCTC is looking promising as demand for setting up railway lines increases. It is also taking strategic initiatives, such as launching a special train and expanding its ticketing services, including online booking for helicopter service to Kedarnath Dham. It may also benefit from increased license income in catering as it returns to pre-Covid-19 levels. We believe, tourism in India to improve, led by the increase in travelling and the introduction of new Vande Bharat trains. Above tailwinds, coupled with the growing revenues from advertising and license fees will augur long-term profitability of IRCTC."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.