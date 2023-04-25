Why IRCTC shares are lagging behind RVNL, IRFC, other railway stocks — explained

IRCTC vs RVNL vs Ircon vs IRFC vs other railway stocks

Speaking on why IRCTC share price is sideways despite uptrend in other railway stocks, Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "In the recent few trading session we had witnessed that all railways stocks were shown decent rally but IRCTC lagging behind. One of the reasons behind IRCTC lagging may be its promoters, which is government of India is continuously divesting its stake. Government has divested ~25% of its stake to 62.4% currently from 87.4% in September 2019. We believe continuous disinvestment in IRCTC by the government has created concerns amongst the investor about its future outlook. Continuous decline in EBITDA margin can be another trigger for the company to be laagered."