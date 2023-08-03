comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Why IRFC share price is skyrocketing despite weakness in stock market today — explained
Stock market today: Following weak global market sentiments after Tich downgraded US credit rating, Indian stock market extended sell off on second day in row on Thursday. However, despite weakness in stock market today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price has managed to atrract buying interest among Dall Street bulls. IRFC share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 44.65 apiece on NSE, logging near 12.50 per cent rise during Thursday deals. While climbing to this intraday high, the Indian railways' PSU stock hit a new life-time high as well.

According to stock market experts, IRFC share price is rising today due to one reason — market buzz about Indian Railways' plans to float tender worth 25,000 crore to procure 60,000 wagons during July to September 2023 quarter. This is going to benefit various companies like RVNL, Ircon International, JSL, Rites, BHEL, RailTel, etc. They said that these companies are expected to benefit from 25,000 crore tender as these companies supply various equipment and designs to the Indian Railways' wagons. But, to meet their respective order book, these railway PSU companies need finance and that line of credit would be met through IRFC. So, bulk buying is taking place in IRFC shares.

Indian Railways' 25,000 crore tender buzz

Speaking on the reason for rise in IRFC share price today, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "IRFC share price is skyrocketing today due to Indian Railways' 25,000 crore tender buzz. Some sections of the media has reported at the beginning of Q2FY24 about Indian Railways plans to procure 60,000 wagons during July to September 2023. IRFC shares started to surge after that and it has been climbing to new life-time high since then. Bulls are betting high behind IRFC as it would finance majority of the beneficiary railway PSU companies and market is expecting improvement in lending book of the financial company."

IRFC share price target

Advising 'buy on dips' strategy in regard to IRFC shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "IRFC share price is looking positive on chart pattern and it may go to 45 in near term and on breaching this immediate hurdle, the Indian railways' PSU stock may go up to 50 apiece levels in very short time."

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking advised IRFC shareholders to hold the stock further maintaining stop loss at 39 for immediate target of 45 apiece and continue accumulating on every 5-7 per cent dip from current life-time highs.

IRFC share price history

In last one month, IRFC share price has surged from around 32.75 to 44.65 apiece levels, logging more than 30 per cent appreciation in this time. In new financial year, IRFC share price has ascended from 25.50 apiece levels to 44.65 per share levels, logging around 75 per cent appreciation in last four months.

Stock market today

Extending Wednesday sell off on year another session, Nifty today lost 175 points while BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty today went down 575 points and 490 points respectively.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
