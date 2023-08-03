According to stock market experts, IRFC share price is rising today due to one reason — market buzz about Indian Railways' plans to float tender worth ₹25,000 crore to procure 60,000 wagons during July to September 2023 quarter. This is going to benefit various companies like RVNL, Ircon International, JSL, Rites, BHEL, RailTel, etc. They said that these companies are expected to benefit from ₹25,000 crore tender as these companies supply various equipment and designs to the Indian Railways' wagons. But, to meet their respective order book, these railway PSU companies need finance and that line of credit would be met through IRFC. So, bulk buying is taking place in IRFC shares.