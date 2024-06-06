Why is Adani Power share price skyrocketing today? — explained
Adani Power share price today registered an intraday rise of 9% within a few minutes of the opening bell
Stock market today: Adani Power share price witnessed a significant surge during morning deals. Adani Power share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹749.90 per share on NSE. It touched an intraday high of ₹790 apiece within a few minutes of the opening bell, logging an intraday rise of nearly 9 percent against Wednesday's close of ₹726.65 apiece. This surge is attributed to the expert analysis of stock market professionals, who have noted that Adani Power share price is skyrocketing today due to the Adani group company's complete takeover of Mirzapur Thermal Energy (MTE) in UP.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started