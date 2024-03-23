Why is Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power share price is skyrocketing — explained
Reliance Power share: Anil Ambani-backed company's stock has surged to the tune of over 30 percent in seven straight sessions
Reliance Power shares have been in an uptrend for the last one week. After bottoming out at around ₹20 apiece level on 13th March 2024, Reliance Power share price finished at ₹26.30 per share level on Friday last week. So, in the last seven straight sessions, this Anil Ambani-backed company's stock has surged to the tune of over 30 percent. Out of the five sessions in the week gone by, Reliance Power share price touched the upper circuit in four sessions. The only session in which, Reliance Power stock price failed to lock in the upper circuit was on Tuesday.
