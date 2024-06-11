Why is Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price skyrocketing?
Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price has risen around 22% in one week
Stock market today: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price has been on an uptrend for the last one week. In this period, Reliance Power share price has risen nearly 22 percent. Reliance Power share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹27.99 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹28.68 per share. While climbing to this intraday high, Reliance Power share price locked in 10 percent upper circuit in early morning deals on Tuesday.
